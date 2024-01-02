Japan Plane Carrying 367 Passengers Bursts into Flames at Tokyo's Haneda Airport

A plane caught fire on the runway of Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Tuesday after a possible collision with another aircraft following landing. All 367 individuals on board have been successfully evacuated from the blazing aircraft.

Local TV footage showed a significant burst of fire emerging from the side of a Japan Airlines plane as it taxied on a runway, with the fire subsequently spreading to the area around the wing. Subsequent footage displayed fire crews actively working to extinguish the flames. The details surrounding the incident, including any injuries, remain unclear at this time.

NHK TV reported that the involved aircraft, JAL Flight 516, identified as an Airbus A350, had departed from Shin Chitose Airport in Japan en route to Haneda. According to Japan Airlines officials, the incident appears to involve a collision with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft.

Currently, firefighters are diligently working to douse the flames. Haneda Airport stands as one of Japan's busiest airports, and the occurrence has unfolded during the peak of travel associated with the New Year holidays.