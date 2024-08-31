Japan rail disruption extends as typhoon Shanshan moves eastward

Tokyo, Aug 31 Shinkansen bullet train services in Japan remained disrupted on Saturday due to heavy rain caused by a slow-moving typhoon Shanshan in western Japan.

Japan Rail (JR) Central suspended its Tokaido Shinkansen trains between Gifu-Hashima and Maibara on Saturday due to heavy rain caused by the typhoon.

The Tokaido Shinkansen Line experienced disruptions on Saturday, with services between Tokyo and Nagoya already halted. The company has resumed operations on the eastern section of the line between Tokyo and Mishima, reports Kyodo news.

However, services between Mishima and Nagoya will remain suspended through Sunday. Additionally, services resumed between Gifu-Hashima and Maibara on Saturday as the rainfall eased.

JR West reduced the number of trains on the Sanyo Shinkansen Line connecting Shin-Osaka and Hakata on Saturday and announced that the service reduction would continue on Sunday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said that the typhoon was located off the Kii Peninsula in western Japan around noon Saturday moving east-southeast at 15 kilometres per hour, with winds of up to 90 kph.

The agency warned parts of the Tokai region in central Japan could see torrential rain through Sunday due to humid air brought by the typhoon

Typhoon Shanshan continued its slow eastward movement in southwestern Japan on Friday, causing severe damage and disruptions with record rainfall and strong winds across the country.

According to local media reports, as of Friday noon, the 10th typhoon of the year has led to four confirmed deaths, with 104 people injured and two people missing nationwide.

The JMA warned of landslides, river flooding, and severe storms, particularly in regions already experiencing heavy rainfall.

