Japan reiterates commitment to non-nuclear policies

Tokyo, Dec 19 The Japanese government on Friday reiterated its commitment to non-nuclear policies, rejecting remarks made by a security official who had suggested that the country should possess nuclear weapons.

While addressing a press conference on Friday, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said that the government's policy is to maintain the three non-nuclear principles, which ban possessing, producing or allowing the introduction of nuclear arms, Japan's leading Kyodo News Agency reported.

Lawmakers from both the ruling and opposition parties have demanded replacing the official, who suggested that Japan should deviate from its non-nuclear principles. His remarks came at a time when Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is said to be considering a review of the non-nuclear principles.

When asked whether the official in question should continue at their post, Kihara said he will refrain from reacting to "each and every media report."

He noted that Japan's stance remains to carry on "realistic and practical measures to achieve a world without nuclear weapons for the purpose of maintaining and strengthening" the global nuclear disarmament regime" under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty as it is the only nation which has suffered atomic bombing during a war.

Kihara said, "Since the end of the war, our country has consistently contributed to the peace and prosperity of the international community. There is no change in this stance."

His remarks came after an official, while speaking to reporters, on Thursday, said, "I think we should possess nuclear weapons" while speaking to reporters. At the same time, the official indicated that such a move was unrealistic and denied discussing reviewing the non-nuclear principles with Japanese PM Takaichi.

Earlier in November, Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi sidestepped a commitment to maintain Japan’s commitment to not producing, possessing or hosting nuclear weapons over apparent concerns regarding the "nuclear umbrella." Japan's Three Non-Nuclear Principles have been formulated in 1967.

Addressing opposition lawmakers in Japanese Parliament, Takaichi said that “it is not yet at the stage” where she could “definitively state” that the wording of the principles will remain the same, Japan-based The Japan Times reported. Her remarks came as her government prepares to revise Japan's national security documents by the end of 2026. However, she stated that her administration for the time being would adhere to the pledge.

She said, "At this stage, the government maintains the Three Non-Nuclear Principles as a policy guideline."

