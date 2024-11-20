Japan: "Tech Hub Yokohama" launched to support start-ups

Yokohama [Japan], November 20 : Yokohama City has launched "Tech Hub Yokohama" to support global start-up companies, marking an important step toward fostering innovation.

The launch event brought together future business leaders to celebrate this milestone.

Located in the Minato Mirai area, home to numerous global companies and small businesses, "Tech Hub Yokohama" aims to unite researchers, engineers, and entrepreneurs to drive the growth of startups and unicorn companies.

Mayor of Yokohama City, Takeharu Yamanaka said, "With the concept of 'Tech and Global,' Yokohama is set to evolve into a hub for tech startups targeting the global market. We aim to establish a world-class ecosystem".

Manager of Development Planning, Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd, Akiko Yamaga said, "Yokohama has provided various forms of support for startups. However, compared to Tokyo, challenges remain in creating unicorn companies, and funding levels are relatively low. Minato Mirai's abundance of R&D centers and growing research base will foster interaction among innovators. 'Tech Hub Yokohama' will intensify support for startups, creating a foundation to nurture unicorn companies from Yokohama".

Executive Director, of Venture Cafe Tokyo, Ryusuke Komura, said "Yokohama is a major city on par with the world's leading urban centers. Its wealth of companies and universities attracts global talent. Through Yokohama Connect, I hope to help unlock the city's full potential".

Yokohama Connect Program Manager, Venture Cafe Tokyo, Marcel Rasinger said, We aim to build a large, innovative community centered on the themes of 'tech and global.' As someone of Austrian and Japanese heritage, I see myself as a bridge-builder, connecting Yokohama with the global stage. The world is changing rapidly, and no company, no matter how large, can succeed alone. Global connections are crucial".

"Tech Hub Yokohama" embodies a passion for fostering new businesses.

By cultivating global start-ups and unicorn companies, Yokohama City is adding a dynamic new dimension to its global appeal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor