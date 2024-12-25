Japan to cut 60 per cent of emissions by 2035

Tokyo [Japan], December 25 (ANI/WAM): The Japanese government on Tuesday won approval for a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 60 per cent by fiscal 2035 from fiscal 2013 levels, but rejected calls for it to pursue a more ambitious target.

At a joint meeting of the Environment Ministry and the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry, officials and experts also agreed to a longer-term target of a 73 per cent reduction by fiscal 2040.

The targets, criticised by some expert participants of the meeting as insufficient to meet global climate goals, are in their final stages of preparation and are set to be submitted to the United Nations by February 2025.

The government outlined sector-specific emissions reduction goals for fiscal 2040 compared to the levels in fiscal 2013, including cuts of 74 to 83 per cent in the business sector, 64 to 82 per cent in transportation, and 71 to 81 per cent in households, according to Kyodo News. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor