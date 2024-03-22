Japan to raise subsidy to fix liquefaction caused by Noto quakes

Tokyo, March 22 The Japanese government on Friday finalised the support measures for areas affected by liquefaction induced by the New Year's Day earthquake in Japan.

The 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake caused liquefaction in the prefectures of Ishikawa, Toyama and Niigata, in which the strength of soil is reduced by the earthquake, and it is hampering reconstruction work in the affected areas, Xinhua news agency reported.

The support measures include an augmented subsidy programme, a 50 per cent subsidy rate hike from the current 25 per cent, for local governments in affected areas.

The government decided to pay half the costs to municipalities to fix liquefaction damage to residential areas together with public infrastructure such as water supplies, roads and parks.

The government will also provide a subsidy of up to 1.2 million yen (about $7,900) for repairing affected lands and improving earthquake resistance when individuals restore their houses in other areas.

