Japan weather agency forecasts high temperatures

Tokyo, July 27 The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) on Thursday forecasted high temperatures across the country, with heatstroke alerts issued for 35 prefectures out of the total 47.

According to the JMA, a dominant high-pressure system is driving up temperatures from western through northern Japan, and the mercury is expected to rise even higher in the afternoons, reports Xinhua news agency.

The city of Koshigaya in Saitama prefecture logged a temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius before noon, while central Tokyo recorded 35.6 degrees, said the JMA.

Daytime highs of 39 degrees were forecast in Kyoto and 38 degrees in cities such as Osaka, Nagoya and Saitama, it added.

Weather officials warned that the intense heat is expected to continue through next week.

