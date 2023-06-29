Japan weather agency warns of downpours amid severe heat

Tokyo, June 29 Atmospheric conditions are expected to remain extremely unstable across Japan on Thursday, with the country's meteorological agency urging people to be on alert for lightning strikes, gusty winds and localised downpours amid an ongoing severe heat wave.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), atmospheric conditions became extremely unstable on Wednesday across wide regions from western to northeastern regions due to a cold air mass and warm, moist air flowing in from the south, reports Xinhua news agency.

Weather officials said heavy rain has caused flooding in many areas, adding that the continued rainfall has increased the risk of landslides in Fukui Prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast, and alerts have been issued for some parts of the prefecture.

Thursday will see high temperatures across the country as warm air flows in from the south, said the weather agency, calling on people to take precautions against heatstroke.

The temperature will reach 33 degrees Celsius in central Tokyo and the cities of Kyoto, Okayama and Miyazaki, it added.

The JMA said the unstable weather conditions will likely continue through Thursday night.

