Japanese PM Kishida, Italian counterpart Meloni welcome progress of cooperation in security and defence

Tokyo [Japan], May 19 : Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday held a meeting with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni and welcomed the progress of cooperation in security and defence. The two leaders shared the view to deepen discussions on concrete cooperation through the Political-Military Dialogue and other channels.

Kishida and Meloni welcomed the bright outlook for an entry into force of the Agreement on Social Security between the two nations, Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in the statement. Kishida reiterated his request for Italy's cooperation towards the early lifting of import measures on Japanese food products by the European Union.

The two leaders confirmed their commitment to promote concrete cooperation as strategic partners and welcomed the conclusion of negotiations on the Agreement on film co-production. They exchanged views on the situation in East Asia and agreed to continue to coordinate closely in addressing issues related to China, and in dealing with North Korea, including on nuclear and missile issues and the abductions issue, according to the statement released by Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Fumio Kishida and Giorgia Meloni exchanged views on addressing economic security challenges, and opaque and unfair development finance and confirmed that they would continue to work together. The leaders affirmed to continue severe sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine, according to the statement.

"The two leaders also exchanged views on addressing economic security challenges as well as opaque and unfair development finance, and confirmed that they would continue to work together," the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in the statement.

It further said, "With regard to addressing Russia's aggression against Ukraine, the two leaders affirmed to continue severe sanctions against Russia and strong support for Ukraine. The two leaders also concurred that they would send robustly to the world the determination of the G7 to uphold the free and open international order based on the rule of law, and demonstrate the unwavering solidarity with Ukraine at the G7 Hiroshima Summit."

According to the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japanese PM Kishida said that he would like to "demonstrate G7's determination to uphold and reinforce the free and open international order based on the rule of law and explained Japan's view on the Summit as the Presidency." In response, Meloni expressed her willingness to fully cooperate for the G7 Summit. The two leaders agreed to continue to work together closely towards the success of the G7 Hiroshima Summit.

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and other G7 leaders are currently in Japan to attend the G7 meeting scheduled to be held in Hiroshima. The G7 grouping comprises Japan, Italy, Canada, France, the US, the UK and Germany.

Japan under its G7 Presidency has invited leaders from Australia, Brazil, Comoros, Cook Islands, India, Indonesia, South Korea and Vietnam, according to the statement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday left for Japan to attend the G7 Summit in Hiroshima.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor