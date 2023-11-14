Jay Weinberg breaks silence after split from heavy metal band Slipknot

Los Angeles, Nov 14 Jay Weinberg, the former drummer of heavy metal band Slipknot, has broken his silence following his shocking and unexpected exit from the band.

After nearly a decade with the much-adored band, Slipknot announced that they were parting ways with their drummer, Jay, citing only that it was a "creative decision", reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The Grammy-winning band made the announcement in a post on their official website last week, leaving fans devastated.

And now New Jersey-born Jay has broken his silence to speak of how he is "heartbroken" after getting ejected from the band. He also said that he was "blindsided".

Taking to Instagram to address the situation, Jay penned a lengthy statement which read: "I was heartbroken and blindsided to receive the phone call that I did on the morning of November 5th; the news of which, most of you learned shortly after.

"However, I've been overwhelmed by -- and truly grateful for -- the outpouring of love and support I've received from this incredible community I consider to be my creative and artistic home."

"This is not the ending to the journey I’d dreamt of, and committed myself to seeing through -- not by a long shot. But, despite the confusion and sadness, there is something that’s provided an equal amount of comfort. For many of you reading this: 10 years ago, we weren’t yet acquainted. And now, we are. For that, I’m thankful in ways I’ll never be able to fully express,” he said.

Jay added: "This isn’t the end, and I’m thrilled to discover what the future has in store for us... Thank you."

