Jeet is one-man army in adrenaline-fuelled trailer of 'Manush'

Kolkata, Nov 10 As Bengali cinema evolves itself to a pan-Indian style, Bengali star Jeet’s upcoming action-thriller film ‘Manush’ has dropped an adrenaline-fuelled trailer for the feature, showcasing Jeet as a brutal one man army who is motivated by vengeance, and hellbent on destroying the underworld.

A killer who lurks in the shadows, Jeet is more of an anti-hero than an actual hero because instead of being the typical good-guy, he is a man who lost a great deal to the underworld of narcotics, and is now hunting those who destroyed his life.

An elite officer of the anti-narcotics division, Jeet plays the character of Victor, a highly devoted family man who fights the drug world with a burning hatred. Even breaking the law and committing brutal murders, the police who were chasing this man are shocked to discover his actual status as a cop.

Darkness surrounds Victor as he is fuelled by revenge and doesn’t disclose many details about his past or his operations. Combining a lot of masala with a rustic tone, ‘Manush’ looks very polished but has a bit of a grounded style to it.

The action-scenes are completely and unapologetically over-the-top, and ‘Manush’ makes it extremely clear. However, it also has a detailed and compelling plot as it is both a crime-thriller and an action-revenge-film.

Boasting some top tier VFX and set design, ‘Manush’ trailer is also dark and brutally violent as Jeet holds no punches in getting his targets.

Directed and written by Sanjoy Somadder, the film has been produced by Jeet and apart from him also stars Susmita Chatterjee, Jeetu Kumar, and Bidya Sinha Saha Mim in lead roles and will hit theatres on November 24.

