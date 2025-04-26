Jeffrey Epstein's abuse survivor, Virginia Giuffre, dies at 41

Perth [Australia], April 26 : Virginia Giuffre, a key figure among the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's abuse, has died by suicide, her family said on Friday, according to a report by NBC News.

The 41-year-old passed away in Neergabby, Australia, where she had lived for several years.

Giuffre was one of the first and most outspoken advocates demanding accountability for Epstein and his accomplices. Many other survivors later said her bravery inspired them to come forward.

"It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia," her family said in a statement to NBC News. "She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking."

"Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors. In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight," the statement added.

She played a crucial role in assisting law enforcement, offering evidence that helped lead to the conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's associate, and supported other investigations led by the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

Earlier in 2002, soon after a New York judge gave the green light to a civil lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre, who alleged that Britain's Prince Andrew sexually abused her when she was 17, the Queen stripped The Duke of York of his military ranks and royal patronage. It came after Giuffre had filed a lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan and accused Prince Andrew of raping her when she was 17 years old. However, Prince Andrew had denied the allegations.

In November 2019, Britain's Prince Andrew announced that he's quitting royal duties following controversy over his "ill-judged" association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Further, a photo of Andrew and Epstein strolling in Central Park provoked further controversy. Following this, Andrew had to quit as a trade envoy for the United Kingdom.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor