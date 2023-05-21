Jerusalem Police Officer Victim of Motorcycle Hit and Run

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 21 (ANI/TPS): Israel Police are currently searching for the rider of a motorcycle who struck a woman police officer in a hit and run incident in Jerusalem Sunday afternoon.

The rider hit the officer as she was engaged in a traffic police enforcement activity in the Pisgat Ze'ev neighborhood in northern Jerusalem.

The police officer signaled the motorcyclist to stop on the side of the road after she was noticed he had committed a traffic offense. But he did not stop and began to flee the scene while hitting the officer.

As a result of the impact, the policewoman was slightly injured and was referred for medical treatment.

The motorcyclist is still at large. (ANI/TPS)

