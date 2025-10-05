Jerusalem police prepare for Sukkot Holiday festivities

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 5 (ANI/TPS): The Jerusalem District of the Israel Police continues its preparations as part of operational readiness for the holiday period, including the weekdays of Sukkot and in particular in preparation for the Birkat HaKohanim (blessing of the priests) events expected to take place on Thursday (October 9) and Sunday (October 12), at the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

The Sukkot holiday begins Monday night and will last for eight days.

Thousands of Israel Police and volunteers will be deployed throughout Jerusalem in the coming days, with an emphasis on the Old City area and traffic routes in the area, with the aim of responding to any scenario and maintaining public order, security, and safety.

As part of the police activity, crowd control will be carried out, with the aim of safely and securely directing the public expected to arrive at the Western Wall Plaza, while maintaining public peace and security. (ANI/TPS)

