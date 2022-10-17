JGU Law Professor Shireen Moti bestowed with the Women of the Future: 50 Rising Stars in ESG UK Award

Sonipat, Oct 17 Professor Shireen Moti, Assistant Professor of Law at Jindal Global Law School, O.P. Jindal Global University has been awarded the 'Women of the Future: 50 Rising Stars in ESG' by Women of the Future UK for promoting access to justice and legal aid in India through her work with rural communities.

She is the only Indian and one in 12 As to be recognized as a 2022 Listee of these International awards. She researches in the areas of Constitutional Law and Theory, Transnational Legal Feminism, Violence Against Women, and Clinical Legal Education.

Women of the Future: 50 Rising Stars in ESG, celebrates the talented female trailblazers and role models aged 35 and under from around the world who are at the forefront of ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance).

Professor Moti is an alumna of JGLS, JGU. She is also a British FCO Chevening scholar and has completed her Master in Law (LLM) degree from Queen Mary University of London. She is the author of the bestselling book Guide to LLM Admissions and Scholarships Abroad. In March 2020, Professor Moti was the first visiting scholar at the Cornell India law center scholar at Cornell University. In March 2021, she was recognized as a woman in a leadership position and attended the program on 'Women in Political Leadership' programme organized by the India School of Democracy, Shakti, and Chevening fellows, supported by the Chevening Alumni Project Fund.

Women of the Future: 50 Rising Stars in ESG, celebrates the talented female trailblazers and role models aged 35 and under from around the world who are at the forefront of ESG. The campaign showcases 50 brilliant leaders working across different aspects of ESG who have made a lasting and positive impact on their organizations, environment and wider society.

The campaign shares their stories, inspiring other women to be a force for good, and sheds light on the positive examples of innovation, creativity and talent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor