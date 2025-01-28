Jim Acosta Expected to Leave CNN Network After Removal from Weekday Time Slot

Jim Acosta, American anchor and the chief domestic correspondent for CNN, is expected to leave CNN Network after being removed from his 10 am weekday time slot by CEO Mark Thompson, said reports. According to the media reports, Thompson asked Acosta to anchor a show during the graveyard shift from 12 am to 2 am.

🚨#BREAKING: Jim Acosta is reportedly to exit and leave CNN Network pic.twitter.com/ZxLXwHqAPi — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 28, 2025

Darcy, a former CNN reporter, said, "The anchor, I’m told, signaled to associates in private conversations over the weekend that he intends to depart the network after its chief executive, Mark Thompson, booted him from the morning programming lineup — a move that conspicuously coincided with Donald Trump’s return to power."

Earlier in 2018, President Trump slammed reporter Jim Acosta in a press conference, at one point calling him a “rude, terrible person” and telling him CNN should be “ashamed” of employing him.

🚨 JUST IN: Jim Acosta is OUT at CNN, per multiple reports



President Trump famously told Acosta “CNN should be ashamed to employ you.”



I guess CNN finally listened! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/FZLU0sVFn3 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 28, 2025

“CNN should be ashamed of themselves, having you working for them,” Trump said after Acosta gave up the mic. “You are a rude, terrible person.”