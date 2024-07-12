Joe Biden Mixes Up Kamala Harris As Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy As Vladimir Putin During NATO Summit (Watch Videos)

A series of blunders continues for US President Joe Biden. Recently, at the NATO Summit, he replaced people with names as it had been headlined that Biden was not mentally stable due to his age.

Biden mistakenly introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Russian President Vladimir Putin during an event on the sidelines of the NATO summit, where people burst into laughter. Not only this, he called US Vice President Kamala Harris with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump while answering a question at the press conference.

🚨#BREAKING: Watch as President Joe Biden accidentally introduced Ukraine’s Zelenskiy as 'President Putin' as he handed over the microphone to him, causing gasps at the NATO summit before correcting himself pic.twitter.com/UwJ8D0p1Lp — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 11, 2024

“And now I wanna hand it over to the President of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has. Determination, ladies and gentlemen, President Putin,” Biden said.

🚨#BREAKING: President Joe Biden has just confused Kamala Harris with former President Trump, referring to him as the Vice President while answering a question at the press conference. pic.twitter.com/1D8sGrP5pU — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 11, 2024

“Look, I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president — did I think she’s not qualified to be president?” Biden stated. “So let’s start there. Number one, the fact is that the consideration is that I think I’m the most qualified person to run for president.”

Biden tried to minimize the significance of his verbal slip-ups, highlighting the commendations from world leaders who deemed the NATO conference a success.

Meanwhile, Biden has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, worth USD 225 million, which includes a Patriot air defence system to help Ukraine protect its skies from Russian airstrikes.