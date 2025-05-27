"Joint working group set up between India and Kuwait to work against terrorism getting support": BJP MP Baijayant Panda

Kuwait City [Kuwait], May 27 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Baijayant Panda, leader of the Group-1 all-party delegation, on Tuesday stated that the joint working group set up between India and Kuwait to work against terrorism was getting great support.

He further stated that Pakistan had misused the aid money they received from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), United States and the Gulf countries.

"A joint working group has also been set up between Kuwait and India to work against terrorism. The message we are carrying is getting great resonance here and there is tremendous support. We are very encouraged... Pakistan has misused the aid money it has received from the IMF, US, and Gulf countries. Instead of using the money on development, for which they borrowed huge sums, they used it to foster terrorism..." Panda told ANI.

He further stated that the delegation's message of increasing scrutiny on Pakistan and putting them on the FATF grey list was getting a lot of response.

"Our message that there should be increased scrutiny on Pakistan, including putting them on the FATF grey list, is getting a lot of response..." he further added.

The BJP MP also said that their visit to Kuwait had been outstanding.

"This visit has been outstanding. We had a long-cherished relationship with Kuwait, and as we speak, an exhibition is going on about the 250 years of trade and activities between the two countries. When PM Narendra Modi came to Kuwait, he was bestowed with the country's highest honour..." he further added.

The delegation also visited 'Rihla-e-Dosti', an exhibition celebrating 250 years of India and Kuwait's friendship.

Earlier today, the delegation led by Panda addressed a group of Indian diaspora living in Kuwait.

Panda highlighted India's united stand against terrorism and the importance of clearly sharing the country's message with the world.

The all-party delegation, led by Baijayant Jay Panda, includes BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak, BJP MP Rekha Sharma, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad and former Indian diplomat Harsh Shringla.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor