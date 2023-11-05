Jordan King receives UAE Foreign Minister and other ministers participating in Arab coordination meeting

Amman [Jordan], November 5 (ANI/WAM): King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, in the presence of Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, received Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Alongside Sheikh Abdullah, the Jordanian King also received the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar, as well as the Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, who participated in the coordination meeting of Arab foreign ministers to discuss the recent developments in Palestine.

The meeting was attended by Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Jordan.

During the meeting, all sides reviewed the development of current events in the Middle East and efforts to intensify humanitarian response to the needs of civilians.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed conveyed the greetings of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to King Abdullah II and his wishes for progress and prosperity for the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and its people.

For his part, King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein conveyed his greetings to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, expressing his wishes for further growth and prosperity for the UAE and its people. (ANI/WAM)

