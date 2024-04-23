Jordan sends aid convoy to Gaza

Amman, April 23 The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army has dispatched a humanitarian aid convoy to the Gaza Strip in coordination with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation.

The convoy, consisting of 51 trucks loaded with food and other relief supplies, is part of the efforts by Jordan to help alleviate the suffering of the population in Gaza and a way to show support and solidarity for the Palestinians, the state-run Petra news agency reported on Monday.

The armed forces pledged continued efforts to send humanitarian and medical aid to the war-torn Palestinian enclave, either by air through Egypt's Al-Arish airport and airdrop operations or by land through aid convoys, Xinhua news agency reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor