Jordan sends aid convoy to quake-hit Syria

Amman, Feb 24 Jordan's Foreign Ministry said that the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) has dispatched a 14-truck convoy loaded with medicines, food, blankets and drinking water to quake-hit Syria.

The Ministry said in a statement that the aid would be delivered to the devastated regions in Syria through the cross-border transport system, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Higher Relief Committee in Syria received seven trucks of aid from the JHCO, while the UN agencies operating in Syria received another seven trucks to be distributed to the affected people, the statement added.

Sinan Al-Majali, the Ministry's spokesperson, stressed that the kingdom continues to provide assistance and support for Syria to deal with the consequences of the recent earthquakes.

Northern Syria was hit hard by the 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes centred in southeastern Türkiye on February 6, in which about 7,000 people in Syria's government- and rebel-held areas were killed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor