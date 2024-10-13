JSMM denounces intensified state repression against Sindh's national movement

Sindh [Pakistan], October 13 : The Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) has condemned the recent arrests of political leaders and activists in Sindh, as the Pakistani state intensified its operations against the national movement for Sindhi independence.

Sindh Nationalist leaders, Niaz Kalani and Riaz Chandio were reportedly arrested and forcibly disappeared by state institutions, raising alarm among human rights advocates.

JSMM appealed to the international community, including the United Nations and human rights organizations to intervene and take notice of what it describes as state repression and brutality. The organization states that such crackdowns have a long history, with nationalist activists facing enforced disappearances, inhumane torture, and even extrajudicial killings.

"The entire Sindh condemns this state fascism in the strongest terms," a JSMM spokesperson said.

The group claims that the Pakistani state is employing military to suppress the Sindhi nation, aiming to erase its language, history, and culture while exploiting its natural resources.

According to JSMM, this latest wave of repression is part of a broader strategy to dismantle Sindhi society through feudalism and extremist ideologies. The state is accused of plundering the waters of the Indus River and occupying Sindhi land, further exacerbating economic and political instability in the region.

Despite the heightened threats, the Sindhi nation remains resolute in its struggle for liberation. JSMM vows to continue its fight for the independence of Sindhudesh, asserting that the people of Sindh will not succumb to fear or repression. The organization calls on international observers to recognize the severity of the situation and to support the Sindhi people's quest for freedom.

The JSMM statement underscores a steadfast commitment to the cause, emphasizing that the Sindhi nation will not bow to state terror or violence. As the situation unfolds, the eyes of the international community remain on Sindh, with calls for accountability and support for human rights growing louder.

