JSW Law: A testament to India-Bhutan friendship

Paro [Bhutan], October 9 : In a momentous celebration resonating with unity and shared values, the Jigme Singye Wangchuck School of Law (JSW Law) consecrated its new campus in Pangbisa, Paro, on the auspicious 21st day of the Eighth month. The ceremony, known as Tashi rabney, was attended by The King, the Fourth Gyalpo, The Gyalsey, esteemed members of the Royal Family, donors, partners, and proud alumni, The Bhutan Live reported.

The rabney ceremony marked a historic occasion, symbolising the realization of The King's vision - to establish a just society rooted in the rule of law. The campus itself stands as a testament to this vision, seamlessly blending tradition with innovation and offering state-of-the-art facilities with a strong focus on sustainability.

One of the most awe-inspiring moments of the ceremony was the Tashi Ngasoel, a ritual seeking blessings from The King and the Fourth Druk Gyalpo for JSW Law's future success. It was a visual spectacle, showcasing the breathtaking beauty and symbolism embodied by the law school campus, according to The Bhutan Live.

Princess Sonam Dechan Wangchuck, the President of JSW Law, expressed deep gratitude to eminent personalities through a symbolic offering of Buelwa, accompanied by soul-stirring musical tributes performed by renowned artists and talented students.

JSW Law, Bhutan's first and only law school established by Royal Charter in 2015, sets itself apart with a pioneering curriculum that integrates Bhutanese values and traditions into a comprehensive legal education. With two batches of homegrown law graduates already making significant contributions to Bhutan's legal landscape, the school embodies progress and commitment to a noble vision for its people.

A heartwarming moment during the Tashi Rabney Ceremony occurred when Dean Sangay Dorjee, on behalf of the JSW Law family, presented the Ambassador of India to Bhutan Sudhakar Dalela with a Jamkar-White Manjushri as a token of gratitude to the Government of India and its people for their unwavering support of the Law School. This gesture underscored the special friendship between Bhutan and India, emphasizing shared values and cooperation.

As JSW Law's new campus stands tall, it signifies the institution's remarkable journey and enduring commitment to fulfilling the noble vision and aspirations set forth by Their Majesties. The consecration of this campus serves as a vivid testament to the extraordinary friendship and unwavering support shared between Bhutan and India, fostering deeper bonds of cooperation and understanding between the two nations, The Bhutan Live reported.

