Kabul residents criticise surge in armed robberies

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 28 : Some Kabul residents have criticised the surge in armed robberies in parts of the capital by irresponsible armed individuals, Afghanistan-based TOLO News reported.

The residents have asked the Taliban to make an effort to ensure people's security.

Mohammad Zubair, a resident of Kabul, told TOLO News: "Everyone abuses the Islamic Emirate's name and uniform. They stop the people wherever they want, they are responsible for the robberies."

"We ask the Islamic Emirate to ensure security; robberies and car theft should be reduced," Javid, another Kabul resident said.

This comes as the former governor of Nuristan province, Mohammad Omar Shirzad, said that armed individuals wearing the uniform of Islamic Emirate forces took away his armoured car five days ago in PD5 of Kabul.

"Last Monday at 1:30 pm, several armed Taliban who identified themselves as the Taliban of PD 5, came to our house located in Khushal Khan Mina, in the fifth district, and took my armoured car, for which I had a national security card," Shirzad said.

"They entered the house by force with weapons, and told us to give them the car keys or they will shoot at us. They started the car and drove off," said Nazifullah, a relative of the former governor of Nuristan.

The Kabul Security Command, however, denied a rise in armed robberies and said that more than 30 irresponsible armed individuals have been arrested in the previous month.

Kabul Security Command spokesperson Khalid Zadran noted that work has been ongoing with the case of the former governor of Nuristan, as per TOLO News.

"We had 11 armed cases in the last month, 31 criminals connected to them were arrested and handed over to the law," he said.

The Kabul Security Command added that armed robberies have decreased significantly compared to the past.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor