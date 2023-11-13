Kajol, Deb Mukherjee, Sumona attend Kali Puja; Ajay Devgn, son Yug twin in ethnic outfit

Mumbai, Nov 13 Bollywood actress Kajol looked ethereal as she attended the Kali puja in Santacruz, here. The video shows a grand and beautiful idol of Goddess Kali, while singers were crooning bhajans of the goddess in Bengali language.

Kajol was seen wearing a red saree with silver lotus motifs on it. She kept her hair open, and completed the look with red bangles.

Actor Deb Mukherjee, who is the uncle of Kajol was also present at the pandal. Both can be seen in a candid conversation and later posed for pictures.

Known for her stint in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, actress Sumona Chakravarti was also present at the puja. She wore a black saree, with golden work on it. Sumona tied her hair in a ponytail, and opted for silver and golden coloured jhumkas, and golden bangles.

Kajol also took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from the Diwali night. In the photos we can see Ajay Devgn is wearing a green kurta and he was twinning it with his son Yug.

Actress Tanuja, who is Kajol’s mother, looked beautiful in a pink saree with a pearl necklace. Kajol’s younger sister Tanishaa Mukerji was also present on the occasion.

The ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actress captioned the post: “Some nights just never go in order and those are the best days ever .. happy happy Diwali to every one out there.. it really is about laughing talking and dancing the night away.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor