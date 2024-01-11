Kaley Cuoco recalls wanting to 'strangle' a mom-shamer

Los Angeles, Jan 11 Actress Kaley Cuoco revealed that she fell victim to mom-shaming when she and her partner Tom Pelphrey brought their 9-month-old daughter Matilda during a trip, marking her first flight.

"We were very terrified," the actress shared in the January 8 episode of the late-night talk show, 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I thought, 'What do we do?' We have to bring her sound machine on the plane. It's the only thing she can go to sleep to."

As expected, her baby cried on the plane. 'The Flight Attendant' actress explained that after her little one cried, "she finally falls asleep and she's on Tom, and the sound machine is on and we were, like (sighs)."

Despite that, the drama wasn't over.

"The steward comes over," Cuoco continued, "and he was like, 'Hey, one of the passengers would love if you would turn the sound machine off.' I was just sitting there. I couldn't believe, by the way, she asked us to turn it off. We were so angry."

The said passenger was actually a lady who was seated in front of them.

"So then we landed, and it was the woman right in front of us. And so we get up, and now Matilda is like, 'Haha, life is great,' " she shared.

"The lady turns around, and she goes, 'Oh, so your daughter does know how to smile.' It was in that moment where I understood why women end up on 'Dateline'."

"I could have strangled her," she joked.

"I could have thrown that woman off the plane."

Cuoco and Tom announced they were expecting their first child together in 2022 and the couple welcomed Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey in March 2023. Before dating the 'Ozark' actor, Kaley was married to Karl Cook.

Their divorce was finalised in June 2022 after three years of marriage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor