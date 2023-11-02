Kannada film ‘Garadi’ trailer infuses intense rustic wrestling with filmy romance

Bengaluru, Nov 2 Kannada film ‘Garadi’ has released its trailer shortly before its release, and it fuses rustic action with filmy romance and great intensity.

A film centered around village wrestling, despite its action-oriented approach there is a much less macho man aesthetic to the flick as it plays out a lot like a sports-drama than an action film, though it adds in elements from both.

Actor Soorya is playing the role of Soori, a champion-in-making in village wrestling. There is a strong element of families who have dedicated their houses to wrestling for decades, and as such it is no mere sport, but rather a matter of family honour, strength, and conviction.

Amid intense practice sessions and local matches, Soori meets a girl played by actress Sonal Montiero for whom he fell on Instagram and has been following her for a long time. Meeting her, he gives her some wrestling sessions and loses on purpose.

Amidst his practice, the two start falling in love and the stakes are very high here because the wrestling amid houses is often a match to the death, sometimes figuratively and sometimes literally.

The trailer of ‘Garadi’ gives some very real insight into village wrestling as nobody is ripped and dons eight pack abs, but rather they are just well-built and use massive weights for training, one of which actually saw Soorya using a rock pillar for training.

The matches take place inside small rings where senior actors B.C Patil and P. Ravishankar are seen as both trainers and referees. There are also some very typical slow-mo and over-the-top action scenes as well as item numbers in typical South Indian style, adding a level of glamour and glitz to an otherwise very rustic looking film.

Directed by and co-written by Yogaraj Bhat, ‘Garadi’ stars Soorya, Kourava Bc Patil, Sonal Monteiro, Challenging Star Darshan, Dharmanna Kadur,Ravishankar, Sujay Belur, Pruthvi Shamanur, Raghu Hondadakeri, Cheluvaraj,Bala Rajwadi, Tejaswini Prakash, Nayana Sharath, among others. The film will be released on November 10, 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor