Kanye says Kim tended to focus on his 'negative' side, called him 'crazy'

Los Angeles, Oct 4 Rapper Kanye West expressed his frustration about his marriage to reality TV star Kim Kardashian in a new leaked video.

In the clip, which was from an unreleased documentary about him in 2018, the 'Donda' artist said 'The Kardashians' star tended to focus on his "negative" side and even called him "crazy".

"I feel like my wife does believe in me, but she has a tendency to focus on the negative. And she'll call me 'crazy' and say 'you're ramped up' more than she'll say 'you're a genius,' " the 46-year-old hip-hop star lamented, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Like I get 'you're crazy' a lot more than 'you're a genius.' "

"And it's from this person that has an opening in my heart. Because, I close my heart to people when they start being too negative," Kanye added, before reflecting on his decision to "cut off" negative people from his life and his African trip.

"If I was that ramped up, how was I able to meet with the president of Uganda the next day."

Kanye and Kim finalised their divorce in March 2022 after six years of marriage. Following the split, the rapper wed Bianca Censori, an Australian architect who has worked for Yeezy since 2020.

In a July episode of 'The Kardashians', Kim admitted that she feels "so bad" for her ex over his anti-Semitic controversy.

"I feel so bad for him. I don't even think he feels bad for himself," the SKIMS founder, who shares four kids with Ye, told her sister Khloe Kardashian in footage which was filmed in October 2022. "I don't even know if he knows how. I just feel so bad."

In a confessional, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum noted, "It's really confusing for me. It's so different than the person that I married because that's who I loved, and that's who I remember." She went on to say, "I'll do anything to get that person back... The whole situation is sad and I don't know how to emotionally manage it."

