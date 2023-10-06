Kanye West loses cool at nail tech for 'hurting' toes during pedicure

Los Angeles, Oct 6 Rapper Kanye West could be seen scolding a nail technician before he abruptly cut short his private pedicure treatment.

The now-deleted video, which was posted by Kanye’s friend and collaborator Ty Dolla $ign, saw the rapper sitting in a chair in what seemed to be a hotel room with one of his feet up on the peducurist's lap. Meanwhile, his other foot was in a wash basin.

At one point, the hip-hop musician could be heard flinching in apparent pain as he yelled, "Ah! Whoa!"

While the nail tech tried to explain what she was trying to do and assured him that he was "OK," Ye already lost his interest in getting his nails pedicured, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Pulling his foot back, the former husband of Kim Kardashian stood up.

"Nah, I'm not gonna do the rest of it. I gotta - I'm not gonna do it," he told the woman.

The nail tech appeared to be confused. She then showed him the tool she was using and said, "No, it's just the...," but Ye wasn't having it. "Oh, no, I'm not gonna do it. It's my toes. It's my toes. It's my toes! I'm not gonna do it. That hurt."

When the woman tried to convince Kanye to continue the process, the "Jesus Is King" artist said that he was "not gonna do it."

The nail tech then asked, "And the hands?" to which the Chicago star quickly responded, "Nope! Thank you very much."

While the ordeal was taking place, Ty looked uncomfortable while sitting on a nearby couch. At one point, the video zoomed in his face as he stared blankly at the camera.

As for Kanye, he didn't seem to be much affected by the whole thing. As soon as the woman left the room, the rapper nonchalantly approached his friends and talked about music.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor