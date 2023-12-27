Kanye West shares apology note written in Hebrew, ‘regrets' anti-Semitic remarks

Los Angeles, Dec 27 Rapper Kanye West took to social media to issue a public apology written in Hebrew and said that he “deeply regrets” his anti-Semitic remarks.

"I sincerely apologise to the Jewish community for any 'unintended outburst' caused by my words or actions,' " the 46-year-old wrote, translated to English.

"It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused."

Kanye went on to vow that he's "committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future."

He added: "Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity."

Catching wind of his post, the Anti-Defamation League responded through a statement: "After causing untold damage by using his vast influence and platform to poison countless minds with vicious antisemitism and hate, an apology in Hebrew may be the first step on a long journey towards making amends to the Jewish community and all those who he has hurt."

The ADL continued: "Ultimately, actions will speak louder than words but this initial act of contrition is welcome," reports aceshowbiz.com.

Kanye has long been labeled antisemitic until he got banned from X (formerly Twitter) in December 2022. It happened after he made a controversial and offensive post, which featured an image of a Nazi swastika embedded inside the Star of David.

"YE24 LOVE EVERYONE #LOVESPEECH," he captioned the snap at the time.

He also sparked outrage for showing love for Adolf Hitler and Nazis on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' "Infowars" podcast. "I see good things about Hitler... every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler," he said. "I do love Hitler, I do love the Zionists - I love everyone."

After explaining that he loves everybody equally, he said: "I like Hitler... they (the Nazis) did good things too, we've got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time." He continued: "The Jewish media has made us feel like the Nazis and Hitler have never offered anything of value to the world."

