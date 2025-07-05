Karachi building collapse: Death toll rises to 16; over 20 people trapped

Karachi [Pakistan], July 5 : The death toll in the Lyari building collapse rose to 16 on Saturday as more bodies have been recovered under the debris, ARY news reported, citing a rescue official's statement.

The six-story residential building in the Baghdadi area of Lyari, Karachi, trapped several people under the debris.

The rescue officials reported that nine individuals, including five women, have been rescued in injured condition and are being treated, as per ARY News.

According to Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, around 20 people are believed to be trapped under the rubble, and efforts are underway to save them.

Earlier, 19 people were rescued from the debris, and nine people were confirmed dead, with eight dying on the spot and one at the hospital. Six survivors were discharged after treatment, while three injured individuals remain under care at the SMBB Trauma Centre.

According to ARY News, the mayor said that the rescue operation is still ongoing as teams work to ensure no one else is left trapped.

Karachi Commissioner Hassan Naqvi, who visited the site after the lapse of 13 hours, said that the primary responsibility for the recent tragedy lies with those residing in unsafe buildings. He said that the Sindh Building Control Authority had previously issued notices regarding the collapsed structure.

He urged residents to prioritize the safety of themselves and their families, emphasizing that forcibly evicting people from their homes is an undesirable task, and the administration has no intention of doing so.

According to authorities, an adjacent building has also been damaged in the collapse.

Investigations have revealed that the collapsed building had been declared unsafe long ago by the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA). Officials claim that multiple notices were issued to residents to vacate the premises, but residents deny receiving any such warnings.

The SBCA has stated that there are 578 unsafe buildings in Karachi, with the majority located in District South. Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has expressed shock over the incident and directed authorities to utilise all resources for rescue operations. He also ordered immediate medical assistance for the injured and warned against any negligence.

Meanwhile, a high-level committee has been formed to investigate the collapse of the building in Lyari, a spokesperson for the Sindh Local Government Department said.

According to the spokesperson, the committee has been tasked with identifying negligent officers within three days.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Local Government Minister has ordered the immediate suspension of relevant officials from the SBCA.

