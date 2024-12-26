"Karima Baloch continues to be a symbol of resistance against Pakistan's oppression": Hakeem Baloch

By Mridul Bhatt

London [UK], December 26 : A focal person of the Baloch National Movement's Foreign Committee, Hakeem Baloch, highlighted the significance of a prominent Baloch activist, Karima Baloch, on her 4th death anniversary.

Hakeem Baloch emphasised that Karima Baloch, who stood up for the rights of Balochistan and the brutal policies of the Pakistan government, continues to be a symbol of resistance, even years after her mysterious death.

"Despite facing relentless threats from the Pakistani state, including the abduction, torture, and killings of her family members, Karima's resolve never wavered. Her activism challenged the dominance of tribal systems that restricted the participation of Baloch women in politics and decision-making," Hakeem Baloch stated.

According to Hakeem Baloch, her death, under unclear circumstances, has only strengthened her legacy. While Canadian authorities closed their investigation, many in the Baloch community believe foul play was involved, given Karima's high profile as a leader who had earned international recognition. For those who knew her, including fellow activists and leaders, the idea of Karima taking her own life is unthinkable. Karima's death would not silence her message. Instead, it sparked a new era of Baloch women rising to leadership roles in the nationalist struggle.

Hakeem Baloch further emphasised, "The spirit of Karima Baloch is alive today in leaders like Dr. Mahrang Baloch, Sammi Baloch, and Dr. Sabiha Baloch, who continue to shape Baloch politics. These young women, empowered by Karima's example, are leading a growing movement against the oppression faced by the Baloch people, who endure daily violence and systematic state brutality."

Despite efforts to suppress Baloch voices, such as preventing leaders from attending international events, the Baloch people, especially the youth and women, remain resolute. The Pakistani state's attempts to silence the movement only reinforce the strength and resilience of the Baloch struggle for justice, freedom, and self-determination.

Karima Baloch's legacy, embodied by her colleagues and followers, serves as a reminder that the fight for Balochistan's freedom is far from over, and one day, it will bear fruit.

