Karisma remembers uncle Shammi Kapoor on 'Indian Idol 14'

Mumbai, Nov 24 Actress Karisma Kapoor, who will grace the stage of 'Indian Idol 14' was reminded of her uncle Shammi Kapoor, after contestant Vaibav Gupta's performance of 'Kitna Pyaara Tujhe Rabne Banaya', from the film 'Raja Hindustani'.

This Sunday, on the singing reality show will be the queen of 90’s, Karisma Kapoor, aka Lolo.

Making the ‘Shaandaar Parivaar’ Special a memorable episode for Karisma, the contestants will impress her by singing some of her chartbuster songs, compelling Karisma to join some of them on stage and recreate her favourite dance steps, much to the delight of the viewers.

But it's 'Chotte sahab' Vaibhav Gupta, from Kanpur, who will raise the bar with his spectacular performance on 'Kitna Pyaara Tujhe Rabne Banaya’ from the film ‘Raja Hindustani’, and ‘UP Wala Thumka' from the film ‘Here No 1.’

"Vaibhav, amazing job. You reminded me of my uncle, Shammi Kapoor and the way you performed with so much grace, energy, and style, simply outstanding," said Karisma, who then joined Vaibhav on stage to shake a leg with him.

Adding to the praise, judge Shreya Ghoshal said: "According to me, this was an amazing performance; I mean it because a person can go through many feelings and emotions but despite all of that, you entertained us all, you are a true performer and a true entertainer."

'Indian Idol Season 14' airs on Sony.

