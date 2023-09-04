Kay Kay Menon reveals the trick behind crafting memorable on screen

Mumbai, Sep 4 Actor Kay Kay Menon, who will be soon seen in the upcoming crime-drama streaming series 'Bambai Meri Jaan', has shared his trick of sketching memorable characters each time on screen. The actor, while talking to the media on Monday, shared that for him it’s important that he portrays different people and not characters on screen.

The trailer of the streaming series was unveiled on Monday in Mumbai's Bandra area, where Kay Kay Menon told the media: “I always make it a point to portray people on screen and not the characters. Like in this one, I play a cop which can be similar to other cops that you have seen on screen, what separates him from others is his outlook, the world he comes from.”

The crime thriller series stars Kay Kay Menon as an honest police officer and a father to Avinash Tiwary’s character of Dara Kadri, a petty criminal who rises up the ranks of organised crime.

He further mentioned: “No two people in this world can be the same. When you are invested in playing people and not just the characters, your work as an actor automatically cranks up a notch because in this process you’re offering something new to the audience which they appreciate.”

The show also stars Kritika Kamra, and Nivedita Bhattacharya along with Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles.

'Bambai Meri Jaan' is all set to drop on Prime Video on September 14.

