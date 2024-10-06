Kazakhstan: People vote in referendum for construction of first nuclear plant

Astana [Kazakhstan], October 6 : Voters in and outside Kazakhstan voted on Sunday in a referendum on whether to construct the country's first nuclear power plant to overcome chronic electricity shortages, DW News reported.

The result is to be announced on Monday.

Notably, the issue is a controversial one in the former Soviet republic, which was exposed to radiation on a massive scale during nuclear tests conducted by the USSR. The possible involvement of Russia in the project has also been of concern to some.

But, opposition to the project seems to have been repressed by the country's government. The local media reported dozens of arrests of critics in the run-up to Sunday's referendum.

The referendum will be considered valid if at least 50 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot, with the result expected to be in favor.To ensure a high turnout, Kazakhs are being allowed to vote even if they are not enrolled on electoral registers, as reported by DW News.

Polling stations for Kazakhstan's referendum on constructing a nuclear power plant opened across several Asian countries, including Japan and South Korea, on October 6, as reported the Astana Times reported

The initiative is also underway in nations such as China, Singapore, Mongolia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and various countries in Europe, including the United Kingdom and Belgium.

Daniyar Yunusmetov, an entrepreneur in trade and logistics living in Malaysia, also commented on the potential benefits of nuclear technology. He noted that it would help reduce electricity costs, enhance availability, and bring foreign currency into Kazakhstan, Astana Times reported.

In Turkiye, Kazakh students studying at over 40 universities visited the Consulate General in Istanbul to cast their votes. Citizens from various provinces, including Izmir, Sakarya, Bartin, Bursa, and Kocaeli, displayed their civic responsibility by participating in the referendum, reported The Astana Times.

In Europe, the Kazakh Embassy in the United Kingdom opened a polling station for citizens residing or temporarily located in Great Britain, Northern Ireland, Ireland, and Iceland. Meanwhile, the polling station in Brussels, Belgium, commenced operations with the Kazakh national anthem, welcoming citizens from neighbouring Luxembourg to partake in the referendum.

During a press conference at the Central Election Commission, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko announced that the final polling stations would open in Washington, New York, and Ottawa at 4 pm Astana time, with San Francisco following at 7 pm Astana time, Astana Times reported.

