KBC 15’ contestant asks Amitabh to fulfil his wish of meeting Samantha

New Delhi, Dec 13 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is hosting the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’, gave some romantic tips to a contestant, who called himself a die-hard fan of actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The contestant also requested Big B to fulfil his wish of meeting Samantha.

In the episode 87, Big B welcomed Meet Sudhirbhai Joshi from Gujarat's Rajkot to the hot seat.

For Rs 20,000 he was asked an image based question.

Amitabh said: “That's the image”, to which the contestant replied: “I already saw it.”

The actor said: “Your facial expressions are peculiar,” and then he read the question, which was “Identify this actress who works in films in multiple south Indian languages?”

The options given were: Nayanthara, Parvathy, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

The correct answer was Samanth.

The ‘Don’ actor said: “You gave the right answer. Now, can you explain your mysterious smile? Why did you smile?”

Sudhirbhai shared: “Sir, I felt her name must appear once at least.”

Amitabh said: “Do you know her?”, and the contestant excitedly said, “I adore her.”

Big B then said: “Is there a possibility that she served you ‘gathiya' and tea?”

The contestant replied: “Please make it possible. Sir, please fulfil my wish.”

Amitabh said: “But you must talk to her”, to which the contestant said: “Sir, I'II do that.”

Big B then turned to his sister sitting in the audience and said: “Khushbu, please tell us the truth because getting the mobile phone for him won't suffice. Give us the details. The people he calls with his mobile phone, the messages...”

His sister replied: “Sir, even if they hadn't shown the full picture and just the eyes, he would have recognised her. He is in love with her.”

The ‘Sholay’ actor then went on to praise the contestant and said: “You are handsome. You are also wearing studs.”

Amitabh then shared some dating tips with the contestant, who is preparing for a government exam, and said if he has a girlfriend then he should take her to a library, and ask her to sit beside him.

Big B added: “Tell her, ‘I'll listen to whatever you read.’ And for physical training- hold her hand and run.”

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.

