Keke Palmer celebrates son's first Halloween in coordinated costumes

Los Angeles, Oct 28 Actress-singer Keke Palmer is having fun on her first Halloween with her bundle of joy. The ‘Big Boss’ star recently shared photos of herself spending the spooky holiday with her son, Leodis 'Leo' Andrellton, who recently turned eight months old.

To celebrate her son’s first Halloween, the actress dressed him up as scientist Henry Frankenstein while she went as the bride of Frankenstein, from the 1935 sci-fi horror film, ‘Bride of Frankenstein’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The 30-year-old mother wrote in the caption: "He gave me LIFE," referencing their "characters'" roles in the classic monster movie, as the scientist creating a mate for the monster.

As per People, back in March, the Emmy winner called being a mom her “greatest gig of all." In her Instagram post, the proud mother can be seen gazing and smiling at her son in a stroller against the New York City skyline.

“Mommy’ing is coming along if you were looking for an update. I have juggled quite a few careers but this is my greatest gig of all,” the singer captioned her post on Instagram. “Learning how to balance it all and looking forward to discovering this new person I am becoming. I will never be the same again, but if you thought I was a bad mama before, you can't imagine the greater purpose my son has given my life (sic).”

Palmer, 30, gave birth to her son in February 2023 alongside her fitness instructor boyfriend, Darius Jackson. In early July, Jackson, 29, drew backlash when he publicly criticised Palmer’s attire on a social media post of her dancing with Usher as the singer serenaded her during his Las Vegas residency.

