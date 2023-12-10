Kenya: INS Sumedha marks maiden entry by Indian Navy at Port Lamu

Nairobi [Kenya], December 10 : Indian Naval Ship Sumedha arrived at Port Lamu in Kenya on Saturday as part of India's ongoing long-range deployment to Africa in resonance with the SAGAR vision, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release.

The visit marks the maiden port call by any Indian Naval Ship at the recently developed Port in Kenya.

"Indian Naval ships are regularly deployed overseas as part of the Indian Navy's mission of building 'bridges of friendship' and strengthening international cooperation with friendly countries. The visit is in consonance with the Prime Minister's vision of Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) and seeks to further Indo-African ties," the Ministry stated.

During the port call, personnel from both navies will engage in a wide range of professional interactions, deck visits and sporting exchanges, aimed at enhancing cooperation and exchanging best practices.

A joint Yoga session, deck reception, medical camp and a Maritime Partnership Exercise have also been planned as part of the visit.

INS Sumedha is the third of the indigenously developed Saryu-class of the Indian Navy. Commissioned on March 7, 2014, the ship is deployed for multiple roles independently and in support of fleet operations.

According to the Ministry, the ship is equipped with an array of weapons and sensors and can carry multi-role helicopters. She is part of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet based at Visakhapatnam and functions under the operational command of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command.

