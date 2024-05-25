Kerala: IAF chief reviews Naval Academy passing out parade

Ezhimala (Kerala) [India], May 25 : Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Saturday reviewed the Passing Out Parade at Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, where 216 trainees, including 34 women cadets got commissioned into the Indian Navy.

10 foreign cadets from 5 countries - Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Maldives and Seychelles (all Indian Ocean countries) also passed out from the Indian Naval Academy.

ACM Chaudhari reviewed the passing out parade of the trainees as they marched with their swords and rifles held in salute to the traditional notes and poignant farewell tune for their 'Antim Pag' or final step at INA, the release said.

"216 trainees including 34 women trainees and 10 from friendly foreign countries passed out with flying colours, marking the culmination of their ab initio training," as per the official release said.

"The event was also attended by Vice Admiral V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command and Vice Admiral Vineet McCarty, Commandant, INA," the release added.

The Passing out Parade (POP) of 106 Indian Naval Academy Course, 36 and 37 Naval Orientation Courses (Extended), 38 Naval Orientation Course (Regular) and 39 Naval Orientation Course (Coast Guard and Foreign) was held at Indian Naval Academy (INA).

Midshipman Pinintla Pradeep Kumar Reddy won the 'President's Gold Medal' for standing first in the overall order of merit. The other medal winners are - Midshipman Mohammad Sameer who won the CNS Silver medal for INAC BTech Course, then Midshipman Rahul Darshansingh Shoeran, who won FOC-in-C South Bronze Medal for INAC BTech Course, Cadet Sandhitha Patnaik won CNS Gold Medal for NOC (Extended), Cadet Shaurya Jamwal won FOC-in-C South Silver Medal for NOC (Extended), Cadet Saloni K Singh won Commandant, INA Bronze Medal for NOC (Extended), Cadet Janhvi Singh won (Gold Medal instituted by the CNS for NOC (Reg) and Best All-Round Women Cadet, Cadet Sahanaa MK won commandant Silver Medal for NOC (Reg), Assistant Commandant Aditya Ojha won Director General Coast Guard Best Assistant Commandant and Fighter Squadron bagged the prestigious Champion Squadron banner which was presented during the parade.

The Chief of the Air Staff congratulated the passing out trainees, medal winners and the Champion Squadron for their hard work and outstanding performances.

He also complimented the trainees on parade for their impeccable turnout, good military bearing and smart drill.

The Reviewing Officer acknowledged the parents' decision for having encouraged and supported the trainees in choosing the noble profession of arms and committing them to the service of the nation.

The integration of international trainees at INA not only strengthens India's foreign cooperation but also highlights its world-class training facilities.

The 38 NOC is the first NOC course to undergo an enhanced training duration of 44 weeks and includes 05 Women Officers in Executive branch, marking a milestone in the gender-neutral Indian Navy.

The successful trainees marched past the Academy's Quarterdeck in slow march; with their gleaming swords and rifles held in salute, to the traditional notes and poignant farewell tune for their 'Antim Pag' or final step at INA.

On completion of the parade, CAS, FOCINC (South) and Commandant, INA along with other dignitaries and proud parents shipped the stripes of passing out trainees, signifying their commissioning in the Navy.

The dignitaries interacted with the passing out trainees and their parents and congratulated them for their successful completion of rigorous training. These officers will now proceed to various Naval ships and establishments to further consolidate their training in specialised fields.

The nation has reposed tremendous responsibility on the newly commissioned officers who will play a vital role in upholding and reinforcing the Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future Ready Indian Navy, imbued with the core values of Duty, Honour and Courage.

