New Delhi [India], May 12 : The International Forum For Rights and Security (IFFRAS), in its comprehensive report on the Khalistan movement, has provided a valuable resource for understanding the complexities and global implications of this issue. More than just a challenge to Indian sovereignty, this movement also presents a significant threat to Western countries and ironically, to the very principles of Sikhism it purports to uphold, Khalsa Vox reported.

The Khalistan movement, a propaganda-driven campaign demanding a separate state for Sikhs, has long been a source of discord in India, the report stated. While the movement has largely been eliminated within India's borders, it continues to thrive among some sections of the Indian diaspora, causing serious concerns.

Its implications, however, extend far beyond India's sovereignty, posing a significant threat to Western countries and even the very ethos of Sikhism, Khalsa Vox reported.

The report talks about certain orgzations as the key propagators of Khalistan ideology. These entities are not just ideological extremists, but they engage in real-world disruptions, from the vandalism of public property to strategic attacks on Indian diplomatic missions, such as those seen in Melbourne, London, and San Francisco.

Their actions don't merely pose a threat to India's territorial integrity but they also exploit the liberal laws of their host countries, using the power of social media to spread their divisive narrative far and wide. These entities have been proscribed by the Indian government as terrorist orgzations, Khalsa Vox reported.

As per the report, the Khalistan movement bears an unsettling resemblance to the Muslim Brotherhood, in its demand for a state based on a narrowly defined religious doctrine and its disregard for democratic principles. Both celebrate illiberalism, advocating violence and displaying intolerance towards other religions, Khalsa Vox reported.

This subversive campaign is fueled by funds from Pakist intelligence and Khalist sympathizers in the West. Western governments need to recognize the gravity of this threat and take decisive action against this hateful agenda propagated through social media and obscure internet platforms.

It's time for the West to secure the rights of the Indian diaspora, acting decisively to quell the communal tensions being instigated by foreign entities.

India, undoubtedly, has a significant role to play in educating Western nations about the complexities of South Asian geopolitics. However, the question remains if the West is willing to listen and understand.

The report states that pro-Khalistan outfits in the West have notorious connections with terrorists and banned orgzations/entities. These individuals and groups are allegedly involved in training young Sikh youths in Canada with automatic and sniper rifles, pointing to a serious, and urgent, security concern.

The Western governments' lack of urgency in addressing the Khalistan threat is worrying. Political sensitivity towards the Sikh minority, particularly in regions like British Columbia, Ontario, and Alberta, seems to hinder a full-scale crackdown. It's high time that this issue is confronted, not sidestepped, Khalsa Vox reported.

The era of foreign entities stirring up communal tensions in India is regrettably resurfacing in Western countries. The said report highlights incidents like those in Australia, where armed Sikhs attack the Indian diaspora, which is deeply concerning.

The collaboration of Pakistan's Khalist project runners with orgzed crime syndicates in the West further compounds this threat.

Perhaps the most tragic irony of this entire situation is that the Khalist propaganda hurts Sikh sentiments and contradicts the principles of Sikhism, a religion that promotes peace, equality, and universal brotherhood. The mpulation of the faith for political gains is a grave injustice to millions of Sikhs worldwide.

The IFFRAS report has provided a much-needed lens to examine the multifaceted threat that the Khalist propaganda presents, Khalsa Vox reported.

It's clear that this issue extends beyond the boundaries of India, affecting Western nations and tarnishing the tenets of Sikhism. The report underscores the urgency for unified international action, grounded in an understanding of South Asian geopolitics and the principles of peaceful co-existence that Sikhism truly upholds.

These findings must be used as a catalyst for change, to counter extremist narratives, and to promote a global community that respects territorial sovereignty, religious tolerance, and the true essence of every faith, Khalsa Vox reported further.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor