Khalistan supporters threaten Indian embassy in US, video surfaces

Washington DC [US], March 26 : Pro-Khalistan supporters in the US threatened the Indian embassy and Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu during their protest on Saturday. They issued threats and made announcements that the "hypocrisy" will come to an end and the people at the embassy would have nowhere to run to.

The protesters made vague claims that the "Indian government is killing citizens from all communities all over the country."

"This hypocrisy comes to an end now...... There will come a day when the windows of your cars will break and you will have nowhere to run to," they threatened the Indian embassy with slogans of "Khalistan Zindabad".

Hundreds of Khalistan supporters gathered outside the Indian Embassy in the United States.

The protesters included turbaned men of all ages who raised pro-Khalistan slogans. They came in from different parts of the DC-Maryland-Virginia (DMV) area. The orgsers used mics to make anti-India speeches both in English and Punjabi and targeted the Punjab Police for alleged human rights violations.

Multiple events of protests by supporters of Khalistan have been staged outside the Indian embassy and the San Francisco Consulate. Earlier this week the Indian Consulate in San Francisco was also attacked on March 20.

Visuals shared online show a huge mob brandishing Khalistan flags mounted on wooden poles, using them to smash glass doors and windows of the consulate building. They raised pro-Khalistan slogans as they broke through makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and installed two Khalist flags inside the premises.

The United States strongly condemned the attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco by a group of separatist Sikhs, terming it absolutely unacceptable.

The United States has condemned the attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco and any attack against diplomatic facilities within the US. The US has pledged to defend the safety and security of these facilities as well as the diplomats who work within them.

"The United States condemns the attack against the Indian Consulate and any attack against diplomatic facilities within the United States. We pledge to defend the safety and security of these facilities as well as the diplomats who work within them," the US State Department spokesperson told .

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said via Twitter that the US condemns the acts of violence against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. He further said that the US is committed to the safety and security of Indian diplomats.

He confirmed that the US State Department is in touch with the local law enforcement authorities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor