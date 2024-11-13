Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh Gill arrested in Canada: Report

Toronto [Canada], November 13 : Canadian authorities have arrested designated Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh Gill, alias Arsh Dalla, following a violent shooting incident in Milton in Ontario, according to a report in local Canadian television outlet CTV.

This development comes amidst deepening tensions between India and Canada.

Dala is a close aide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed outside a Gurudwara in Surrey in June 2023. In January 2023, the Union Home Ministry had declared him a "terrorist" under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He is among the most wanted terrorists in the country and has been charged in various cases of targeted killings and extortion.

Dalla, has been charged in a case related to the shooting in Ontario on October 28, as per a report by Adrian Ghobrial on CTV.

The India-designated terrorist, said the CTV reporter, is set to be produced before a local court on Wednesday.

Dalla had come to Canada from Punjab in 2018 and lived in Surrey as per a report in Canada's Globe and Mail newspaper, which said he is the reported head of the Dalla Lakhbir gang, accused of using Canada as a base for a violent extortion ring in Punjab.

On November 10 Punjab police said they apprehended two key shooters of Dalla for their alleged involvement in the murder case of Sikh activist Gurpreet Singh Hari Nau in the state's Faridkot district last month.

"Investigations reveal that the accused also killed Jaswant Singh Gill on November 7, 2024, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh under directions from Arsh Dalla," said. Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had in October this year arrested an absconding close associate of Arsh Dala of from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. Baljeet Singh alias Baljeet Maur of Punjab's Bathinda district was taken into custody by the NIA on his arrival at the IGI Airport from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has claimed that he has "credible allegations" of India's hand in the killing of Nijjar on Canadian soil last year.

India has denied all the allegations, calling them "absurd" and "motivated" and has accused Canada of giving space to extremist and anti-India elements in their country.

Earlier this month, India recalled six diplomats from Canada after they were declared "persons of interest" by the Canadian government in the investigation into the killing of Nijjar.

