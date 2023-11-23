Khushalii Kumar reluctantly smiles at her wedding with Tusharr Khanna in ‘Starfish’ song ‘Madhaniyan’

Mumbai, Nov 23 Actress Khushalii Kumar’s film ‘Starfish’ featuring actors Tusharr Khanna, Milind Soman, and Ehan Bhat has released its new wedding song ‘Madhaniyan’ with a music video.

While the song harbours the full spirit of a happy wedding, the video is anything but celebrations as Khushalii is reluctantly smiling at her own wedding with Tusharr, missing her actual lover played by Ehan.

Rather painful to watch, the music video contradicts its entire festive, jovial, and celebratory mood as the passionate singing of Manan Bharadwaj which really brings in the wedding spirit, matches the song perfectly but in a unique contrast.

Essaying the character of Tara, Khushalii’s wedding partner Tusharr, who plays ‘Aman-Mr. Righteous’, and his entire family are smiling and dancing in joyful celebrations, but Tara is forcefully and reluctantly smiling as she deeply misses her rebel-style lover Neil while Aman is the exact opposite of her personality.

Still undergoing the wedding processions, Khushalii is donning a stunning pink lehenga complete with jewelry and make up while Tusharr is also looking his best in a white-grey sherwani.

Manan Bhardwaj’s voice really makes ‘Madhaniyan’ the perfect track for celebrating weddings, full of traditional Punjabi style pop infused with folk instrumentation, which he has also composed.

The production is also great, as it is very open but still restrained enough to not have a booming effect on its bass making it rather different from your typical wedding songs, in terms of sound design.

Directed by Akhilesh Jaiswal, the thrilling drama is based on Bina Nayak’s best-selling book called ‘Starfish Pickle’, which actually was intended to be its original title.

The story revolves around Tara, a skilled commercial diver who is a rebel at heart and a mystery to everyone around her. A strong girl who defies social conventions, she lives life on her own terms but has been on the run from her past ghosts.

Now settled in Europe, she seems to have come to some kind of peace with her past at least on the surface. But past horrors don’t leave so easily, and as her past follows to her new life Tara's life takes an unpredictable turn when she visits a spiritual Guruji at one of his trance parties.

A life changing encounter for her, whether positive or negative it remains to be seen, but a thrilling and exciting adventure which also covers topics of introspection, memories, and more, ‘Starfish’ is the story of unconventional life choices, defying norms, and coming to terms with your own past.

‘Starfish’ will release theatrically on November 24, 2023.

