Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly's urgent session summoned amid PTI protests

Peshawar [Pakistan], October 6 : An urgent session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly has been summoned on Sunday amid the chaos due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) protest, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat, the sitting was scheduled to be held on October 7 but it has been fixed on Sunday after the arrests of activists in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Earlier, the PTI retracted claims about the arrest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and said that he was confined at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House Islamabad instead, as per ARY News.

According to ARY News, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson Barrister Saif said in a statement that the KP House was besieged and Ali Amin Gandapur was confined. Barrister Saif said that the siege of the KP House is a testament to their 'success'.

Gandapur's brother claimed that he was arrested, while the government sources denied the same. It was claimed that Inspector General of Islamabad police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi arrested the KP chief minister on charges pertaining to an attack on the state and misuse of official protocol.

Omar Ayub, Senior PTI leader, also claimed Gandapur's arrest, saying that he was taken into custody despite obtaining protective bail from the Peshawar High Court. Barrister Saif claimed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad has been sealed after the Gandapur's arrest, ARY News reported.

Meanwhile, security sources of ARY News denied PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar's claim, saying that not even a single bullet was fired on PTI workers from Peshawar to Islamabad.

"Our workers were subjected to straight firing," Gohar said.

Gandapur was in Islamabad along with his convoy to stage a protest at Islamabad's D-Chowk.

The warrant was issued by Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hussain Zaidi in connection with a case registered at Bahara police station regarding the recovery of illegal arms and liquor. Despite multiple court summons, Gandapur failed to appear before the court, ARY News reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor