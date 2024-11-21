Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Attack: 33 killed 14 injured as militants ambush vehicles in Pakistan; Disturbing Visuals Emerges

At least 33 people were killed and 14 others injured when three vehicles carrying passengers were targeted by militants in northwest Pakistan on Thursday evening, November 21. The militants ambushed the vehicles in the Kurram district of restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

The vehicles were travelling in a convoy from Parachinar to Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when gunmen opened fire, the officials said. District hospital authorities said 33 people, including six women and three children, and 14 others were killed in the attack.

WARNING! Visuals May Upset Some Viewers

Highly graphic & heartbreaking



Parachinar is bleeding. For years, the Shia community in Parachinar, Pakistan, has been under attack—thousands killed. Today, while travelling in a convoy, we were ambushed by terrorists in broad daylight in Lower Kurram. The firing lasted over an… pic.twitter.com/50SxcTVruQ — Riaz Ali Turi (@RiazToori) November 21, 2024

The vehicles were ambushed in areas dominated by the Taliban, a local journalist said. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur strongly condemned the attack and directed a delegation comprising the provincial law minister, lawmakers from the region, and the chief secretary to immediately visit Kurram to assess the situation and submit a report.

He also instructed relevant authorities to work on establishing a Provincial Highways Police unit to secure all roads in the province. Gandapur extended condolences to the bereaved families and announced financial assistance for the families of the victims.

"Targeting innocent civilians is extremely tragic and condemnable. Those involved in this incident will not escape the grip of the law," he said.