Kids Engineer 2022 in Yokohama

These are little car models which have been developed by little kids. This scene was witnessed at the "Kids Engineer 2022" which was recently held in Yokohama, Japan, where children learned about engineering cars.

A number of Japanese automakers and parts manufacturers also participated in the event.

Because of the burning issue of climate change, children are being taught about the importance of de-carbonization and the usage of energy sources such as hydrogen and wind power.

Hidenori Kurahashi, Official, Honda said, "Until now, gasoline engines in cars have had a problem discharging CO2. The concept is to let children think about it and have a car driving experience that doesn't bump into each other by autonomous driving, while a car runs straight along the line while looking at the line trace."

These children have built a model car kit and have learnt about the programming of speed and direction.

The reason why the car is not hitting the wall is because it is equipped with an infrared reflection signal system that prevents it from doing so.

A participant in the event said, "It was good to do programming and move the car like this. It was really interesting when the car didn't bump into the wall at the moment."

Meanwhile, another participant said, "I programmed how to run and how to stop. It was interesting to see if the car stopped properly when there was a wall."

A special cap that children wear has a device for measuring brain waves.

Children can be diagnosed with emotional changes while driving by measuring their brain wave while they play a driving game.

Natsumi Sekino, NOK Corporation, said, "Using our products, we can measure children's physical condition and health while they drive. We wanted many children to learn about the fun of manufacturing and to become engineers, so we exhibited this event."

The automobile industry in Japan recognises and promotes carbon neutral and autonomous driving machineries.

These kids will surely grow up and become good automobile engineers.

( With inputs from ANI )

