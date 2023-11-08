KJo reveals about his fights with BFF's Kajol, Kareena: 'We hugged, cried'

Mumbai, Nov 8 Filmmaker Karan Johar has opened up on his differences with his close friends Kajol and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and shared how he reconciled with them after the fights.

Karan, who is currently hosting his popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan' season 8, welcomed Bollywood’s Gen-Z divas Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday to the couch.

During the conversation, Karan said: "Twice in my life, I had differences with close friends of mine. One was with Kareena way back in 2003, we didn't speak for a year and half. It was over a film, it was over 'Kal Ho Na Ho', and it was only when my father was diagnosed with cancer that actually she called me, she was silent, I was silent."

"She was like I don't know what to say, I said, don't say anything, I know you are there. When he passed away, she was in Bangkok, we still had not mended, the point she landed from her shoot, she came home. We spent all night just chatting. We went back to where we were. When we fought, I said I am never going to speak with her again," shared 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director.

KJo further shared: "It happened years later, with Kajol, which was also like such an emotional bond. We felt we would never be together, both landed up. I remember messaging Kajol when my babies were born and we haven't spoken in two years."

"I just sent her images of Yash and Roohi. I said you don't need to reply but these are what my children look like - Yash and Roohi. She messaged back and said, I am just full of love right now. Month later, she said it's my birthday, you don't have to come but i went. We hugged, we cried and it was done," he added.

The season 8 has introduced some new unseen, unheard segments as the filmmaker and host Karan Johar is set for unfiltered and candid conversations.

From the iconic rapid fire segment to new additions like the Imposter game, Koffee wrecktangle, Kwiz & tell and Ask me Anything with Karan, this season will bring you close to your favourite stars. This time around gracing the couch are some of the top talent from the Indian film industry -- Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, and Rohit Shetty to name a few.

'Koffee with Karan 8' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

