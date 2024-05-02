'Know BJP Initiative': Seven-member delegation of foreign diplomats attends JP Nadda's rally in Madhya Pradesh

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 2 : As part of the BJP's global outreach program, a seven-member delegation of diplomats from different missions in India attended BJP national president JP Nadda's political rally in Sironj town of Vidisha district in Madhya Pradesh.

The delegation comprises diplomatic representatives from Israel, Nepal, Uganda, Sri Lanka, Mauritius and Vietnam.

The visit of foreign diplomats is part of the "Know BJP" initiative launched by National President JP Nadda on the 43rd foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

On Wednesday, JP Nadda, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw chaired a meeting at the party headquarters with the representatives of 18 political parties from 10 countries.

EAM Jaishankar also shared details of the meeting with representatives of several political parties and said that he is confident that their visit to India will contribute to a better understanding of India's robust democratic processes.

The participating political parties included Australia's Liberal Party, Vietnam's Communist Party of Vietnam, Bangladesh's Awami League, Israel's Likud Party, Uganda- National Resistance Movement, Tanzania's Chama Cha Mapinduzi and Russia's United Russia Party.

Additionally, two Sri Lankan parties, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna and United National Party are also participating in the BJP initiative.

Representatives of Mauritius's Militant Socialist Movement, Mauritius Labour Party, Mauritian Militant Movement, Parti Mauricien Social Democrate, Nepal's Nepali Congress, Janamat Party, Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist) and Rashtriya Swatantra Party have also arrived in India to experience the ongoing BJP's election campaign for Lok Sabha Election 2024.

Earlier, a seven-member delegation of diplomats from various missions in India visited Rajasthan's Jodhpur in the same program from April 22-24 to experience and get first-hand insight into the election campaign of BJP.

The delegation comprised diplomatic representatives from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Russian Federation and Suriname.

Previously, similar delegations have successfully experienced BJP's campaigns during state elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat in late 2022, as well as in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in November 2023.

