Moscow [Russia], May 4 : International Relations Department Head of the United Russia Party, Valeria Gorokhova, attended the "Know BJP" programme in Chattisgarh and discussed the prospects for the development of inter-party cooperation among the regions.

Russian leader Valeria Gorokhova, visited Chattisgarh from May 2 to 4 as part of the international programme "Know BJP," organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The delegation comprises diplomatic representatives from Israel, Nepal, Uganda, Sri Lanka, Mauritius and Vietnam, the Russian Embassy stated.

The delegations were acquainted in Raipur and were detailed with the activities of the local branch of the BJP.

They were told about the features of preparations for the third stage of the general elections, scheduled to be held on May 7.

Moreover, the delegations were also introduced to the local leadership of the party and functionaries of its youth and women's organisations, the Russian Embassy said.

Participants in the programme were invited as guests of honour to large-scale election roadshows of the BJP in Raipur and Takhatpur as well as to a meeting with prominent public figures of the state capital in the format of live communication.

Chattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy CM Arun Sao organised separate receptions, during which "Valeria Gorokhova discussed with the state leadership the prospects for the development of inter-party cooperation among the regions.," the release stated.

During campaign events, the BJP functionaries repeatedly emphasised to voters the friendly relations of India with Russia.

Moreover, the Indian colleagues demonstrated a high level of hospitality and willingness to expand bilateral dialogue with Russia in various spheres.

