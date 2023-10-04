Konkana Sen Sharma on 'Mumbai Diaries 2': It's a feeling of homecoming

Mumbai, Oct 4 Actress Konkona Sen Sharma is all geared up for the release of medical drama series 'Mumbai Diaries' season two, and revealed that this will be the first ever sequel for her.

Konkona, who plays Dr Chitra Das in the series, portrays a vulnerable woman fighting her inner demons. Her character Chitra is the director of Social Services at Bombay General Hospital.

The show stars Mohit Raina in the lead, who plays Dr Kaushik Oberoi, Head of Trauma Surgery at the Bombay General Hospital.

Talking about her experience of working on the sequel of this series, Konkana said: "This is the first time I'm working on a sequel of a show which has actually been really lovely. It's a feeling of homecoming especially as you're just building on the character and not starting fresh."

"As we had something to fall back on, it was great fun shooting it too. Not just getting back into that zone of the show or the character, but you're going deeper into it which was quite a wonderful experience," she added.

Along with Konkona, 'Mumbai Diaries 2' features Shreya Dhanwantary, Natasha Bharadwaj, Satyajeet Dubey and Mrunmayee Deshpande in pivotal roles.

Directed by Nikhil Advani and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under the production of Emmay Entertainment, 'Mumbai Diaries 2' is a medical drama which is about staff of the Bombay General Hospital dealing with the floods affecting the city and its people.

The eight episodic series will premiere on October 6 on Prime Video. The first season of 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' released on September 9, 2021.

Meanwhile, Konkana was last seen in 'Kuttey'. The action thriller film directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, stars an ensemble cast of Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Konkona, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj.

